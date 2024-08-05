Founded in 2018, Space International, a digital banking platform from Georgia and subsidiary of the TBC Group, expanded into Uzbekistan as TBC UZ. With a user base exceeding 7 million, it became clear that a modern approach was needed to accommodate user growth and prepare for further expansion to other countries.

They partnered with Thoughtworks to modernize its technical architecture and improve engineering and delivery practices. This collaboration began with a comprehensive analysis of Space International’s systems and processes. Thoughtworks identified key pain points and focused on optimizing workflow and increasing efficiency. Our tailored approach aimed to establish robust standards, setting the stage for future scalability and innovation.



Identifying challenges

Thoughtworks' assessment revealed several critical pain points across various domains, including backend, frontend, testing, analysis, releases and security. These challenges were primarily due to a monolithic system and numerous manual processes, leading to long lead times, scalability issues and high dependencies.

The modernization strategy focused on implementing a microservices architecture, which significantly improved system performance and optimized resource utilization, emphasizing working smarter rather than harder. This approach introduced fault isolation and enabled continuous delivery, enhancing scalability and efficiency.

Overall, the landscape has significantly changed. Each component now operates more independently, allowing developers to focus solely on their tasks through smart platform engineering. The continuous delivery process enables the company to test and launch multiple products simultaneously, greatly improving work efficiency.



A collaborative approach

The collaboration between Space International and Thoughtworks is characterized by continuous interaction and problem-solving. Weekly meetings ensure that both teams address every aspect of the process, maintaining seamless communication. This collaboration has led to the creation of new roles within Space International, including Tech Lead, Solutions Architect, and MLOps specialists.

Workshops and training sessions have empowered Space International’s existing talent, fostering confidence and competence in the new structure.