Birdvision Consulting (BVC) is a startup that uses technology to improve the effectiveness of incentive programs for organisations.





Their aim is to provide a holistic “bird’s eye view” of incentives programs, identify patterns, and implement strategies that have far-reaching results using a combination of mobile and online platforms supported by high-end analytics tools.





BVC saw an opportunity to provide a high quality service to the Indian market place, especially in channel management. To start, they wanted to provide a platform for companies to incentivise and manage their sales partners. The platform would provide an extensive choice of rewards based on sales numbers, as well as provide dashboard reports. Using technology, a unique incentive program encourages channel partners to sell specific products, thereby improving the overall effectiveness of channel sales.





Partnering with Thoughtworks, they set about building a custom platform for incentive modeling and analytics that would be exhaustive, scalable, and cost-effective to maintain. The platform needed to ensure increased engagement in every program to raise brand loyalty and meet targets.