CURE International is a nonprofit network of children’s hospitals across Africa and the Philippines, which provides free surgical care for children with disabilities. CURE’s work is focused on enabling children to lead full and active lives, and often means patients gain acceptance within their communities for the first time.

Thoughtworks partnered with CURE International to digitize CURE's network of seven hospitals in Africa, by implementing Bahmni. Bahmni is an open-source Hospital Information and Electronic Medical Records system, designed specifically for low-resource settings, which Thoughtworks created and has nurtured for over a decade.

Before the implementation was even complete, CURE doctors, leaders, and administrators were reaping the benefits of working with Bahmni: thousands of dollars in savings, improved efficiency, and medical teams finding that the system gave them more time to focus on patients.