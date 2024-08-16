Addressing local needs

To address these challenges, Thoughtworks, in collaboration with Agami, pioneered the development of Jugalbandi. This innovative open-source platform harnesses the capabilities of Large Language Models (LLMs) and Indian language translation models to power conversational AI solutions across domains. The platform, designed as a chatbot, aims to break down language barriers and facilitate access to essential services such as Indian government welfare schemes in rural areas.



Thoughtworks data scientists crafted the platform to provide personalized assistance by understanding user queries in multiple spoken or typed languages. Jugalbandi translates spoken words or phrases from one Indian language to another using voice recognition technology and machine translation, and retrieves information from government programs, often available only in English, to present back to users in their local language. The first version of the Jugalbandi WhatsApp chatbot — now expanding to other sectors — allowed users to ask questions about more than 170 different government schemes.



Recognizing the platform's potential, the Government of India’s Ministry of Electronics and IT adopted it and formalized it into an offering named Bhashini. Beyond government applications, Jugalbandi was adopted in social sectors and NGOs, facilitating the swift creation of chatbots to address various social challenges.

