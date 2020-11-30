Bresic Whitney

BresicWhitney is an Australian lifestyle property group founded in 2003. The company is now a multi-office brand connecting people and property within Sydney’s widespread inner-city basin.





Their ambition is to bring honour back into the real estate industry by building trust with buyers and, at the same time, adding value to property sellers.





Together with Thoughtworks they chose to run a time boxed innovation lab, a process that allows validating ideas quickly with real customers rather than making a big upfront investment.