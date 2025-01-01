From rescue to resilience: AI's role in product futures

A lack of joined-up thinking. In many organizations product and engineering are separate disciplines, with different incentive structures. This can be the genesis of turf wars that serve only to slow the enterprise down. “If something is delayed or broken, product wants to blame engineering,” Westerhold says. “Engineering wants to blame product. Everybody wants to blame the CFO because they don't have enough budget, but they don’t really care about being efficient. An organization is really only as good as its slowest part.”

“A lot of organizations treat the business and the product strategy as independent of the engineering strategy – and on the tactical level, treat engineering as a cost center instead of a generator of value,” agrees Zachary. “They believe if they just throw requests over the wall to engineering, or throw money at a problem, things somehow magically get done.”

Overall, “even if you have the best product in the world, if you don't have engineering that can keep up, and infrastructure, governance and reliability along with that, you end up with corporate churn that spends a lot of money but doesn't really provide much value,” Westerhold adds. “You’re chasing your tail instead of innovating, trying to stay in front of the market.”

Creating and evolving great products depends on integrated teams and shared goals, which may require deep organizational change. As Sakar puts it: “A lot of times rescues can be mitigated, but you can’t expect different results with the same culture, organizational structure and tools.”

“Especially with the advent of AI, it’s time to stop thinking of the software development life cycle,” notes Zachary. “Now it's a product development life cycle where there's full interconnectedness, from the business having an idea, all the way to the delivery and the telemetry you want to get from users. Product and digital leaders need to make sure they’re not just solving one problem, but understand the upstream and downstream implications.”

This interconnectedness should be evident in a governance structure that enables product and engineering teams to rapidly evaluate ideas from different stakeholders, and bring the most viable and important to life through well-established engineering, data and execution practices. “That loop is how we’re seeing the most successful companies drive AI-powered product recoveries and/or scale their AI investments,” Zachary explains.

“Say I own a mobile app, and I've got this grand set of enhancements planned,” says Westerhold. “All of that needs technical expertise under the hood. If I don't have that, it doesn't matter how good my ideas are. If engineering teams are inefficient or constantly fighting architecture problems and outages, so it takes eight months to build a new feature, the product people are going to go to the product manager and say: you're not fast enough. You end up with a spiral of finger-pointing. It’s death by a thousand paper cuts.”

Zachary recommends product leaders “focus on getting the most out of their engineering organization first, and then correcting and improving decision-making within the product organization.”

“You need a framework to identify what's going to drive the most value, so you can tell a stakeholder you’re not going to invest in neural networks or make a big purchase of a new third-party data platform tool, that another product is worth pursuing instead because it’s going to unlock more capabilities,” he says. “A product-led organization understands that ideas are infinite. The actual implementation of those ideas is what matters.”