Powering the future of digital banking in Latin America

Our client is one of most recognizable and influential financial institutions in Latin America. A transformative force in the financial industry, this Latin American bank has led the charge in the modernization of digital banking, rendering its services more accessible to underserved populations across the region.
Challenge: Evolving a legacy platform to meet modern demands
The bank’s mobile application has long been a cornerstone of its digital presence and a critical channel for its customers. Yet as digital innovation accelerated and market expectations rose, its mobile application struggled to keep pace.
Recognizing the need to future-proof its digital offering, our client set out to build a new, scalable digital platform to strengthen performance, reliability, and resilience. Achieving this required a transformative migration to a new platform—one that would not only meet these technical goals but also enable internal teams to consolidate development efforts and foster end-to-end ownership of the application lifecycle.
The Solution: Migration to a scalable, cloud-ready and future-proofed platform
The bank’s Digital Distribution team partnered with Thoughtworks to execute a comprehensive migration to a modern platform, supporting its next-generation digital channels, including its new retail mobile application.The initiative focused on two core areas: developing a fully modernized front-end and re-architecting the backend to create a scalable, responsive system built for long-term evolution.
With a clear platform vision, the bank and Thoughtworks honed in on critical technical decisions, strategically evaluating every layer to ensure a seamless and scalable experience.
Strategic outcomes driving digital channels reinvention
Through this transformation, the client gained the agility to rapidly adapt to customer needs and market changes. Tailored development now empowers internal teams to respond faster to both regulatory shifts and business demands.
Modern engineering practices, including DevOps, test automation, and reactive backend design with Spring Boot, have streamlined development cycles and enabled seamless scalability. Cloud-native deployment on Amazon EKS, combined with modular architecture and Clean Architecture principles, supports integration, flexibility, faster rollout of new features, and long-term resilience.
Automation and continuous delivery pipelines accelerated development at scale, improving time-to-market without compromising quality or security and allowing the bank to deliver timely innovation in an increasingly competitive digital landscape.
The successful launch of the new mobile application has reinforced its reputation as a digital leader in the financial sector, deepening customer loyalty and advancing its long-term strategic position in a competitive landscape.
Operational excellence with Thoughtworks DAMO™ managed services
As the bank’s new digital channels entered production, the bank extended its collaboration with Thoughtworks to operate and support its cloud infrastructure.
Thoughtworks activated its 24/7 DAMO™ Managed Services, centralizing the operation of the bank’s digital cloud platform, spanning retail and enterprise banking, introducing advanced monitoring, dashboard optimization, and a proactive, preventive support model.
The approach delivered measurable impact across key operational metrics:
meeting the highest standards in banking cloud operations.
for cloud platform incidents, ensuring minimal disruptions for millions of users.
driven by backend optimizations.
Our collaboration with the Latin American bank has been a testament to the power of partnership and innovation. By leveraging DAMO™’s proactive support model, we’ve not only ensured operational stability but also empowered the bank to focus on delivering cutting-edge digital experiences. It’s incredibly rewarding to see how this transformation is driving tangible outcomes for millions of users and setting a new benchmark for digital banking.
Looking ahead: Continuous digital banking transformation and intelligent operations
With the successful adoption of the app by over 8 million users, the client is setting its sights on the next frontier of banking transformation—one that integrates intelligent operations with deeper modernization of the bank’s digital ecosystem.
On the operational front, the bank is advancing toward AIOps maturity, implementing predictive analytics, automated root-cause detection, and intelligent incident response. These capabilities will further elevate platform resilience, ensure even faster response times, and create a self-adaptive infrastructure capable of scaling securely and efficiently.
In parallel, the bank continues to explore the modernization of adjacent platforms and channels to unify customer experiences across digital touchpoints. This includes embracing composable architectures, platform-based business models, and an API-first strategy—positioning the bank to co-create value with partners, accelerate innovation cycles, and unlock new revenue streams.
In partnership with Thoughtworks, the Latin American bank continues to lead the region's financial sector into the future, transforming not only how banking operates but also how it innovates—delivering long-term value to its customers, stakeholders, and the broader digital economy.