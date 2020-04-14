adidas | All Day

What’s the best way to structure our teams and processes for a successful launch? How do we set a solid technical foundation to avoid setbacks as All Day grows? How do we ship quality software quickly? That’s the expertise adidas sought when they engaged Thoughtworks. This included delivery support, technical leadership and clarity on roles, responsibilities and product direction. We unified a 65 person team under a single delivery process and allowed them to ship world-class consumer software and add new features to both Android and iOS every week. Thanks to their new, agile way of working, adidas was able to accelerate their product capability to launch in just 3 months.