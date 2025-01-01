Lucian Moss AI Engineer

I design and build Performance AI systems that turn complex marketing and sales data into real-time, actionable insights. My work combines BigQuery, Vertex AI, RAG, and agent orchestration tools to drive smarter, data-driven decisions across marketing attribution and KPI analysis.



I hold a Master’s in Data Science and AI from the University of Liverpool and am passionate about creating explainable, production-ready AI that bridges data engineering and business strategy.

Outside of work, I love chess, football, and weightlifting.