Gina Loften

Gina has served as a member of our board since July 2021. She served as the chief technology officer for Microsoft US (a branch of Microsoft Corporation) from 2019 to 2021. Before Microsoft, for over 15 years, she served in roles of growing responsibility with IBM, including global consulting leader in cloud application innovation for IBM Global Business Services, chief innovation officer for IBM Research, and global public sector leader for IBM Watson Group.



She currently serves on the board of directors of TTEC Holdings. She also serves on the board of the Museum of Life and Science in Durham, North Carolina. She has previously served on the boards of George Mason Research Foundation, Rise Against Hunger and the advisory council for the Institute of Nuclear Power Operations.



She earned a Bachelor of Science in electrical engineering from North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University.