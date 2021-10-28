Another major draw for talent is the knowledge that the role matters and generates tangible outcomes, whether technological, commercial or, increasingly, social. Thorpe notes this is one area where smaller companies can often outperform their larger, better-known counterparts.

“Nobody wants to be a small fish in a big pond,” he says. “And that’s how you can sell as an employer against a company where everyone’s a faceless entity within a big team and may be working on a project for years that doesn’t come to fruition. The primary reason that people move on is so that they can have an impact and feel that they’re contributing in a worthwhile and fulfilling manner to the projects they’re working on. You could call it the grandparent effect - they want to be able to talk to their grandparents about the job they’re doing with some level of pride.”

Exceptional talent also seeks out opportunities to work on technology that’s interesting, Thorpe adds. “The definition of interesting can differ from person to person - it could be new, it could be cutting edge, or in terms of scale. But they’ll be asking themselves things like: are they influencing the buying habits of thousands of individuals with the code they’re writing? Or working on the latest version of a technology to enhance their technical skills?”

A sustainable talent strategy is based on painstaking but significant steps like fostering an inclusive culture, attending to employee well-being and ensuring people - and the organization - are engaged in work that’s meaningful. Yet the tight labor market is pushing some organizations towards short-term acts of desperation, such as ‘exploding offers’ that push candidates to take the plunge before an extremely tight deadline is hit or watch the offer ‘self-destruct.’

“Competition is tough in the US but even worse in many countries internationally,” says Parke. “In places like Australia and Singapore, where talent markets are relatively small as compared to their economies and borders have been closed, there’s an absolute feeding frenzy as companies trying to go through a high-growth period compete for the same talent. We’re hearing stories about candidates being put under pressure to accept offers or rushed through the hiring process in a way that’s honestly a little unreasonable, and not likely to serve companies well in the long-term.”

“There are always companies out there that are willing to pay more, and that are more desperate than you,” agrees Thorpe. “But if a candidate is only joining for monetary purposes, are they going to be a cultural fit? Are they going to stick around, and want to learn more, or answer the next LinkedIn message they receive offering them an extra $1,000 per year? You have to think about the big picture. Ultimately what we want to do is make sure candidates are comfortable with the decision they’re making, and to come for a lengthy career. If you’re pressuring them from day one, that’s not a good message.”