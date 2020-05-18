The first step to initiate a digital transformation journey is to find new ways to solve real business problems using emerging technologies. For Thoughtworks, innovation needs to always be at the service of the organization, contributing to the evolution of services, products, and processes.





Yara is a global company specialized in developing products and solutions for the agricultural industry. Founded in 1905, the company now has more than 15,000 employees and is present in 160 countries.





In 2013, Yara consolidated its leadership in Brazil acquiring Bunge's fertilizing business, with the local operation representing around 30% of the whole organization. Based in Porto Alegre (RS), and with offices in São Paulo, today the company has two factories in Rio Grande (RS) and Ponta Grossa (PR), 32 mixing unities and one distribution center, located in several states.





The company had the challenge to accurately measure inventories. This type of project requires the development of customized solutions in a quick and efficient way, minimizing possible risks and failing fast to learn with each new attempt. Besides a deep technical knowledge, it was essential to work in partnership with the client, using design and collaboration methodologies that allowed us to collect the best ideas and to test them in an agile and iterative way.