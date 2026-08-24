Splio is a European customer-marketing company with deep roots in European retail, tourism, transportation and telco, now evolving from CRM and marketing automation toward a customer intelligence platform.

Its differentiation is predictive: a deep-learning approach to "individuation" marketing that forecasts individual customer intent, positioning Splio as a key player in customer intelligence. The company has set an ambitious goal: to generate 50% of annual recurring revenue (ARR) from AI offerings by 2027, and to prove quickly that agentic AI could get it there.

Splio's predictive intelligence ran ahead of its execution. The insight was rich, but acting on it stayed manual. Marketers spent their days on the toil of campaign orchestration: hand-building audiences, copy-pasting translations for each region and working around the platform's template syntax, which kept campaign creation out of reach for non-technical marketing managers. For customer teams that were shrinking as workloads grew, this "action gap" limited how much value the platform's intelligence could deliver.

Splio wanted to close that gap on a single, cloud-native foundation, and to move past AI hype to a validated, costed case before committing to a build.