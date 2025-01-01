Manish Kumar

I am passionate about technology and its transformative power to bring business agility. I started my career in Manufacturing but was drawn into the exciting world of technology in just a few years.

Before joining Thoughtworks, I was working with a startup and my quest for building high-quality software while being agile, led me to the books and writings of Martin Fowler and the like. This influenced me to eventually join Thoughtworks in 2002 as a Quality Analyst.

Since then, I have played a wide spectrum of market, customer and internal facing roles in software delivery, consulting and operations. More recently, I have contributed to the setup, growth and expansion of India and the Middle East market as a Business unit leader. I am proud that we are seen as progressive, inspirational and impactful by our customers, business ecosystem and society in the region.

I have two daughters and I live in Bangalore with my wife.