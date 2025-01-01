Salim Nathoo

Salim has served as a member of our board since 2017. He joined Apax Partners in 1999 and is currently a partner in the tech & telco team. He is also a member of the investment committees for the Apax Buyout Funds, Apax Digital Fund and Apax Global Alpha. He currently serves on the board of directors of TietoEVRY. He has served as an advisor or board member to a number of Apax Partners portfolio companies, including Syneron Candela, GlobalLogic, iGATE, Orange Switzerland, Sophos, SMART Technologies, Weather Investments, Tim Hellas and Promethean.



Before joining Apax Partners, Mr. Nathoo was an engagement manager with McKinsey & Company, where he specialized in advising clients in the telecom sector.



Mr. Nathoo earned a Master of Business Administration from INSEAD and a Master of Arts in mathematics from the University of Cambridge.