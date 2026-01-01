AI/works™ capabilities
AI/works™ capabilities
Developer Experience
A unified command center for developers, architects and operators — providing centralized access, visibility and control across the platform.
Developer Portal for Agentic Development Workflows
A central access point for agentic development workflows, specifications and generated artifacts.
Integrated Development Environment for Specification-driven Build
An integrated environment used to execute specification-driven development and testing workflows.
Operations Environment for Continuous System Evolution
An environment used to operate deployed systems and support ongoing evolution over time.
Requirements Capture and Enrichment
Converts business needs into actionable specifications using coordinated AI agents — producing working prototypes in hours or days.
Requirement Normalization and Categorization
Structures requirements so they can be enriched and executed by the platform.
AI-powered Research for Specification Enrichment
Uses AI-powered research to enrich requirements with relevant context.
UX Design Choices Embedded in Specification
Captures the leading, industry-relevant UX design systems.
Rapid Prototyping and Validation
Validates requirements and design intent during specification development.
Reverse Engineering
High precision, multi-language Reverse Engineering capability to provide a crystal-clear understanding of what the legacy system actually does.
Legacy Application Ingestion
Supports legacy applications as inputs into agentic modernization workflows.
Code-to-spec Reverse Engineering
Reverse engineers existing codebases to extract business logic and convert it into machine-readable specification.
Modernization
Visualize your future-state architecture and codebase and accelerate modernization built on proven modernization rules.
Context Library
A continuously updated, comprehensive, repository system-of-record specs, regulatory requirements,and UI/UX design systems — serving as the organization’s institutional memory, preventing teams from reinvention and ensuring consistency across projects.
UX and UI Design System Enforcement
Applies leading UX and UI design systems during specification development.
Industry and Application Specifications
Applies industry specifications and application-level constraints.
Regulatory and Compliance Specifications
Ensures regulatory and compliance requirements are applied continuously.
Architecture and Coding Standards
Applies Thoughtworks architecture and coding standards by default.
Security Threats and Conformance Measures
Integrates security threat considerations and conformance measures into specifications.
Data Model Specifications
Defines how data models are structured and used across the system.
Application Construction Recipes
Provides reusable construction guidance that informs how systems are built.
Capabilities and Industry Solutions Library
Pre-engineered components, industry patterns, and agents — battle-tested, integration-ready and proven in real-world deployments. Reusable intellectual property delivering validated capabilities and industry solutions.
Pre-validated Capabilities and Industry Solutions
Reuses validated capabilities and industry solutions during specification development.
Components Library
Reusable technical building blocks of microservices, data models/products and agents. The library expands continuously with each project, compounding value and accelerating delivery over time.
Microservices Components
Reusable microservice components for application construction.
Data Models and Data Products
Reusable data models and data products.
Agent Components
Reusable agent components used during construction and runtime.
Dynamic Spec Development
The platform's intelligence layer, generating the Super Spec — a comprehensive, AI-generated specification that can be refreshed as requirements change.
Dynamic Specification Development
Converges inputs from reverse engineering, requirements, context and libraries into a living specification.
Super Spec Generation
Generates a precise, machine-readable Super Spec that defines what to build and how to build it.
Spec to Code
The platform's code generation engine that transform Super Spec into production-ready applications. Delivers end-to-end technology construction by generating and deploying high-fidelity, fully tested code.
Front-end and Back-end Story Generation
Generates implementation stories directly from the Super Spec.
Application Component Generation
Generates application components from specification rather than manual coding.
Testing and Verification
Automatically generates and executes tests to verify correctness.
Continuous Deployment
Deploys generated code into target environments.
Evals
Code evaluation module with quality, security and traceability checks, validating generated code against requirements and ensuring enterprise-grade delivery.
Runtime Operations
AI-driven operations environment for continuous monitoring and maintenance. It detects change, updates the Super Spec, and regenerates impacted code to keep systems modern by default.
AI-Assisted Path-to-Production
Embed production-grade safeguards before AI-generated code release.
AI for Ops
Reduce operational toil, improve resilience, and manage tech debt.
Ops for AI
Ensure Runtime Ops AI agents and workflows remain traceable, controlled, auditable, and optimized.
Operation Context Engineering
Build operational context into AI agents, decisions, and workflows.
Control Plane
Centralized management of the platform’s AI infrastructure, delivering end-to-end governance, security, quality and cost control.
Unified Agent Co-ordination
Coordinates and manages AI agents across the entire software delivery lifecycle.
Cost and Usage Governance
Tracks AI usage in real time, linking token consumption to cost and enabling teams to set budgets and monitor spend.
Auditability and Traceability
Logs every AI action and human decision, creating a complete audit trail.
Policy Guardrails and Risk Controls
Applies centralized governance policies to detect and prevent risks, ensuring AI workflows comply with enterprise standards.