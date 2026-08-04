In January, we launched AI/works™, Thoughtworks’ agentic development platform for modernizing legacy systems, building new enterprise systems and redefining the software development lifecycle.

Its Code to Spec, Dynamic Spec and Spec to Code capabilities help organizations understand and modernize legacy systems, define requirements, generate code, test outputs while monitoring through Runtime Operations and the Control Plane to continuously improve enterprise technology.

AI/works™ new release version 2.0 builds on that foundation with stronger enterprise governance, security and observability, along with new and enhanced capabilities for modernization, evaluation and enterprise knowledge.

These updates are designed to help organizations accelerate AI-enabled software delivery while maintaining the visibility, security and control needed in complex enterprise environments.