Reference overview of AI/works™ capabilities and their role within the platform.

Developer Experience A unified command center for developers, architects and operators — providing centralized access, visibility and control across the platform. Developer Portal for Agentic Development Workflows A central access point for agentic development workflows, specifications and generated artifacts.

Integrated Development Environment for Specification-driven Build An integrated environment used to execute specification-driven development and testing workflows.

Operations Environment for Continuous System Evolution An environment used to operate deployed systems and support ongoing evolution over time.

Requirements Capture and Enrichment Converts business needs into actionable specifications using coordinated AI agents — producing working prototypes in hours or days. Requirement Normalization and Categorization Structures requirements so they can be enriched and executed by the platform.

AI-powered Research for Specification Enrichment Uses AI-powered research to enrich requirements with relevant context.

UX Design Choices Embedded in Specification Captures the leading, industry-relevant UX design systems.

Rapid Prototyping and Validation Validates requirements and design intent during specification development.

Reverse Engineering High precision, multi-language Reverse Engineering capability to provide a crystal-clear understanding of what the legacy system actually does. Legacy Application Ingestion Supports legacy applications as inputs into agentic modernization workflows.

Code-to-spec Reverse Engineering Reverse engineers existing codebases to extract business logic and convert it into machine-readable specification.

Modernization Visualize your future-state architecture and codebase and accelerate modernization built on proven modernization rules.

Context Library A continuously updated, comprehensive, repository system-of-record specs, regulatory requirements,and UI/UX design systems — serving as the organization’s institutional memory, preventing teams from reinvention and ensuring consistency across projects. UX and UI Design System Enforcement Applies leading UX and UI design systems during specification development.

Industry and Application Specifications Applies industry specifications and application-level constraints.

Regulatory and Compliance Specifications Ensures regulatory and compliance requirements are applied continuously.

Architecture and Coding Standards Applies Thoughtworks architecture and coding standards by default.

Security Threats and Conformance Measures Integrates security threat considerations and conformance measures into specifications.

Data Model Specifications Defines how data models are structured and used across the system.

Application Construction Recipes Provides reusable construction guidance that informs how systems are built.

Capabilities and Industry Solutions Library Pre-engineered components, industry patterns, and agents — battle-tested, integration-ready and proven in real-world deployments. Reusable intellectual property delivering validated capabilities and industry solutions. Pre-validated Capabilities and Industry Solutions Reuses validated capabilities and industry solutions during specification development.

Components Library Reusable technical building blocks of microservices, data models/products and agents. The library expands continuously with each project, compounding value and accelerating delivery over time. Microservices Components Reusable microservice components for application construction.

Data Models and Data Products Reusable data models and data products.

Agent Components Reusable agent components used during construction and runtime.

Dynamic Spec Development The platform's intelligence layer, generating the Super Spec — a comprehensive, AI-generated specification that can be refreshed as requirements change. Dynamic Specification Development Converges inputs from reverse engineering, requirements, context and libraries into a living specification.

Super Spec Generation Generates a precise, machine-readable Super Spec that defines what to build and how to build it.

Spec to Code The platform's code generation engine that transform Super Spec into production-ready applications. Delivers end-to-end technology construction by generating and deploying high-fidelity, fully tested code. Front-end and Back-end Story Generation Generates implementation stories directly from the Super Spec.

Application Component Generation Generates application components from specification rather than manual coding.

Testing and Verification Automatically generates and executes tests to verify correctness.

Continuous Deployment Deploys generated code into target environments.

Evals Code evaluation module with quality, security and traceability checks, validating generated code against requirements and ensuring enterprise-grade delivery.

Runtime Operations AI-driven operations environment for continuous monitoring and maintenance. It detects change, updates the Super Spec, and regenerates impacted code to keep systems modern by default. AI-Assisted Path-to-Production Embed production-grade safeguards before AI-generated code release.

AI for Ops Reduce operational toil, improve resilience, and manage tech debt.

Ops for AI Ensure Runtime Ops AI agents and workflows remain traceable, controlled, auditable, and optimized.

Operation Context Engineering Build operational context into AI agents, decisions, and workflows.