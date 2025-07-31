Envisioning the future of clinical trials using AI

Democratizing access to advanced treatments

Charité's vision centers on ensuring that all patients, regardless of their location, have access to the most advanced cancer treatment options. This involves two key approaches:

Delivering the ‘Gold Standard’ of patient care: Providing the highest quality of care, incorporating the latest treatment options regardless of a patient’s physical location. This addresses the disparity where patients distant from major research hospitals may miss out on optimal treatments. Pioneering a new approach to clinical trial matching using AI: Effectively matching patients to suitable clinical trials, thus offering patients access to evolving treatment strategies. However, Germany's decentralized data privacy landscape, with varying GDPR regulations across its states ("Bundesländer"), poses a challenge to the secure sharing of patient data necessary for efficient clinical trial matching.

Navigating data complexity and privacy

The Urology Clinic of Charité was confronted by several key challenges when pursuing its vision of providing the ‘Gold Standard’ of patient care:

Massive volumes of unstructured data: The clinic grapples with a substantial volume of patient information stored in unstructured formats, including diverse document types, scanned images and even handwritten notes. This heterogeneity impedes efficient data retrieval, analysis and utilization for clinical decision-making and research.

Data sovereignty and security: Concerns surrounding the storage and processing of sensitive patient data outside of European jurisdictions necessitate solutions that prioritize data sovereignty and adhere to stringent European privacy standards.



Ensuring GDPR compliance in clinical trial matching: The specific requirements of GDPR – particularly in the context of clinical trials – demand robust data governance frameworks to safeguard patient privacy while enabling effective trial matching and data sharing among authorized stakeholders.