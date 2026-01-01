The Agentic AI advantage: Fact, fiction and the future

Agentic AI: What Businesses Need To Know

Agentic AI promises to transform how work happens - handling time-consuming tasks, making autonomous decisions, and using tools to achieve goals on your behalf. Whether it’s booking travel, building apps, or managing expenses, the vision from AI labs is clear: in the near future, you’ll simply call your agent- and it will get the job done. But after a year when hype around agents reached fever pitch, it’s time for a reality check: do the facts live up to the rhetoric? In this virtual briefing, we’ll cut through the noise to explore the real capabilities and current limitations, of agentic AI in the enterprise.

While these systems are powerful, they excel only in specific contexts and require careful design and governance. When misused, agentic AI can introduce inefficiencies, deliver underwhelming results, or even expose your business to security and compliance risks. Used strategically, however, agentic AI can unlock value, streamlining operations, augmenting teams, and accelerating innovation.

So how are businesses actually using agents and agentic systems in practice, and what are the key principles for success? Where and how, for that matter, should business leaders even start?

This 30-minute session is designed for leaders who want a grounded, strategic perspective not just another overview of the trend, but a clear understanding of how agentic AI fits into the future of work.