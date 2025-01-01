In this on-demand webinar our Head of Data & AI, Sebastian Werner, shares critical perspectives on transforming IT today for the energy grid of the future. Watch the full webinar to dive deeper into these key findings and learn how to drive meaningful change.
Key Takeaways:
Modernization is an existential business transformation: It's no longer optional. The energy grid's shifts demand a fundamental change in how it operates, moving beyond just IT upgrades to reshape the entire business.
Data is your strategic asset: The explosion of data is a critical enabler. Leveraging a "Data Products" approach is essential to unlock value and drive advanced analytics, Machine Learning, and AI for grid optimization.
Success requires parallel tech and organizational evolution: True transformation means simultaneously adopting modern cloud-native technologies and fostering an agile, product-centric organizational culture with empowered teams.
Think big, start small, scale fast: Begin with high-impact, low-risk pilot projects to build momentum and demonstrate value, then rapidly expand your modernization initiatives.
Your speaker: Sebastian WernerHead of Data & AI Solutions Energy
Sebastian has extensive experience driving digital transformation in industrial setups. Building on expertise in data-driven modelling, chemical process engineering as well as cloud-based computational infrastructure and software development he helps enterprises to find solutions beyond the best practices. Engineer by heart, he is on a journey to facilitate the translation of “the big picture challenge” to “the gory details” and lead teams in solving complex challenges.
Fully committed to the sustainable development goals, his key interests revolve around (industrial) process efficiency and sustainability. Things which can only be solved by combining technology from different fields, as well as openly sharing knowledge.