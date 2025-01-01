Your speaker: Sebastian Werner Head of Data & AI Solutions Energy

Sebastian has extensive experience driving digital transformation in industrial setups. Building on expertise in data-driven modelling, chemical process engineering as well as cloud-based computational infrastructure and software development he helps enterprises to find solutions beyond the best practices. Engineer by heart, he is on a journey to facilitate the translation of “the big picture challenge” to “the gory details” and lead teams in solving complex challenges.

Fully committed to the sustainable development goals, his key interests revolve around (industrial) process efficiency and sustainability. Things which can only be solved by combining technology from different fields, as well as openly sharing knowledge.