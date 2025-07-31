Envisioning the future of clinical trials using AI

The Urology Clinic of Charité – Universitätsmedizin Berlin, a leading European medical institution, is committed to providing cutting-edge care for its patients. The clinic recognizes the importance of leveraging technology to streamline processes and improve patient outcomes, particularly in the complex field of urological oncology.
Democratizing access to advanced treatments
Charité's vision centers on ensuring that all patients, regardless of their location, have access to the most advanced cancer treatment options. This involves two key approaches:
Delivering the ‘Gold Standard’ of patient care: Providing the highest quality of care, incorporating the latest treatment options regardless of a patient’s physical location. This addresses the disparity where patients distant from major research hospitals may miss out on optimal treatments.
Pioneering a new approach to clinical trial matching using AI: Effectively matching patients to suitable clinical trials, thus offering patients access to evolving treatment strategies. However, Germany's decentralized data privacy landscape, with varying GDPR regulations across its states ("Bundesländer"), poses a challenge to the secure sharing of patient data necessary for efficient clinical trial matching.
Navigating data complexity and privacy
The Urology Clinic of Charité was confronted by several key challenges when pursuing its vision of providing the ‘Gold Standard’ of patient care:
Massive volumes of unstructured data: The clinic grapples with a substantial volume of patient information stored in unstructured formats, including diverse document types, scanned images and even handwritten notes. This heterogeneity impedes efficient data retrieval, analysis and utilization for clinical decision-making and research.
Data sovereignty and security: Concerns surrounding the storage and processing of sensitive patient data outside of European jurisdictions necessitate solutions that prioritize data sovereignty and adhere to stringent European privacy standards.
Ensuring GDPR compliance in clinical trial matching: The specific requirements of GDPR – particularly in the context of clinical trials – demand robust data governance frameworks to safeguard patient privacy while enabling effective trial matching and data sharing among authorized stakeholders.
Introducing OncoBridge: An AI-powered, sovereign solution for clinical trial matching
To overcome these challenges and realize its vision, The Urology Clinic of Charité partnered with Thoughtworks to design and deliver the OncoBridge proof-of-concept (PoC). This initiative leverages a suite of AWS technologies deployed within Germany to ensure data security and compliance.
Harnessing unstructured data: The OncoBridge solution employs a combination of cutting-edge technologies to extract, process and structure information from diverse sources:
OCR and LLMs: Optical Character Recognition (OCR) and Large Language Models (LLMs) are used to extract text from both structured and unstructured documents, including scans and images.
Text extraction and structuring: The system extracts text and organizes it into meaningful units, addressing the challenge of information spanning multiple pages.
Language translation: Automated translation capabilities convert German medical text into English and vice-versa, facilitating broader data analysis and collaboration.
Data classification and labeling: AWS Medical Comprehend and Claude are utilized to categorize and tag extracted information, enabling structured analysis and retrieval.
Ensuring data security and compliance:
Locally hosted AWS services: By leveraging AWS services deployed within Germany, the solution ensures that patient data remains within the country's borders, addressing data sovereignty concerns.
Secure data storage: Data is stored in a secure and structured manner, adhering to stringent security protocols.
GDPR compliance: The solution is designed to comply with GDPR regulations, ensuring the privacy and security of patient data, particularly in the context of clinical trials.
Enhancing clinical trial matching:
Criteria extraction: The system extracts relevant clinical trial criteria, including inclusion and exclusion parameters, to facilitate patient matching.
Biomarker visualization: The solution generates biomarker graphs, enabling clinicians to visualize and analyze the evolution of biomarkers over time and in response to treatment.
Human validation: The system incorporates human validation workflows, allowing clinicians to review and confirm the accuracy of extracted data and the relevance of highlighted information, ensuring that even though the solution is AI-powered, there’s always a ‘human in the loop’. This is essential for clinical trials where data has to conform to Good Clinical Practice (GCP).
Technology infrastructure: The solution is built upon a robust technical foundation, including:
A fully automated CI/CD pipeline using GitHub Actions and AWS CloudFormation.
Security hardening with OIDC between GitHub Actions and the AWS Cloud.
User and access management with AWS IAM Identity Management.
Looking ahead to the future of cancer treatments and clinical trials
The OncoBridge proof-of-concept has demonstrated significant potential. It has successfully automated the extraction of structured and unstructured text from patient reports and enabled the generation of simplified case reports. The system also effectively highlights key biomarkers within patient data.
Based on the success of the PoC to date, future functional enhancements include supporting multiple clinical trials, developing a web-based user interface and creating a patient mobile application to facilitate direct document uploads.
Working with Thoughtworks on this proof-of-concept was a truly rewarding experience. They took the time to deeply understand our clinical workflows and the needs of our patients — even putting themselves in the patients’ shoes. The solution they developed is not only technically robust and aligned with how we operate but also thoughtfully designed with long-term scalability and cost efficiency in mind. Their combination of empathy, technical excellence, and strategic foresight made them an exceptional partner in shaping the future of cancer care.
Through this ongoing digital transformation, Charité is paving the way for a future where technology empowers clinicians to deliver exceptional urological care – using innovative tools that strive to become the “Tinder of clinical trials” – streamlining clinical trial matching and ensuring the consistent delivery of the highest standards of treatment for patients across the whole of Germany.