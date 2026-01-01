From monoliths to modern services

The composable agency model: How replacing monolithic silos with modular, reusable services created flexible public capabilities across departments.

Field-Tested Implementation Models: How agencies applied modern API wrappers over core platforms to enable enterprise AI roll-outs, yield higher workforce adoption, and recover valuable administrative hours daily.

Agentic AI in action: A live demonstration showcasing Gemini Enterprise operating within an agency’s FedRAMP environment to automate compliance checks, draft constituent communications, and maintain complete legal reasoning traces.