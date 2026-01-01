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Agent/works key features

Build, govern and improve AI agents across your organization, with shared tools to manage access, performance and cost.

Agent/works key features

Build, govern and improve AI agents across your organization, with shared tools to manage access, performance and cost.

Model Catalog

  • Choose from supported cloud and self-hosted models in one catalog. Manage access and credentials centrally, so teams can use the right approved model for each task.

Tool Connections (MCP)

  • Connect agents to business tools and data through Model Context Protocol (MCP). Discover available tools and control which agents can access and use them.

Agent Registry

  • Manage agents, versions and deployments in one place. Track changes and move tested versions between environments to support a controlled path from development to production.

Governance & Access

  • Define who can use which models, tools and platform resources. Enforce access policies as agents work, with approval workflows for sensitive platform changes.

Monitoring & Audit

  • Follow agent activity, investigate failures and review model and tool usage. Execution traces and audit records help teams understand what happened and support operational oversight.

Memory & Context

  • Help agents retain and retrieve relevant information for longer tasks and ongoing interactions. Configure what persists between tasks and how memories are shared.

Usage & Cost Controls

  • Set budgets and usage limits for teams and agents. Control model usage, tool calls and task duration to help manage spend and keep automated work within defined limits.

Evaluation & Optimization

  • Compare agent versions, identify bottlenecks and evaluate results against your chosen criteria. Use tuning workflows to improve prompts and settings, balancing quality, speed and cost.