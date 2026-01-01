Truth. Tension. Transformation.
What if transformation isn't a project to be finished, but a capability to be built? The traditional model of project-based delivery no longer serves a business that's in perpetual motion. Join Thoughtworks and Mechanical Orchard for Unfinished Business, a candid conversation for leaders on building the systems and mindset required for continuous evolution.
This event provides a forum for peer-to-peer exchange among senior leaders. We’re skipping the slide deck to make room for what matters most: an honest, open dialogue about the real challenges and opportunities in mainframe modernization. The focus will be on your collective experiences, the core challenges you face and the strategies that are proving effective in leading through constant change.
Unfinished Business: Charlotte Edition
Thursday March 12, 5:30 - 7:30pm, North Tryon Gallery
Join us for Unfinished Business: Charlotte Edition and walk away inspired to face the challenges keeping you up at night.
Agenda (subject to change):
5:30 - 6:00pm: Arrivals & hors d’oeuvres
6:00 - 7:30pm: Panel discussion led by Arun Batchu
Spaces are limited – register below by March 6.
Please note registration will close by midday on Friday, March 6.
Your hosts
Arun Batchu
Managing Partner and acting CTO of nexVisionIX, Founder of netrii, Chief Strategist of The Thinking Spot, and former VP and Analyst for the Software Engineering Leader Practice at Gartner