Tackling legacy modernization at a large retailer with generative AI

By Mayank Jain, Madhu Dharwad, Sathyan Madhavan and Avadhoot Kulkarni

Legacy modernization remains one of the most common but significant challenges for companies. For large organizations with systems stretching back decades and across many different functions and teams, the issue is particularly pointed.

Such issues have the potential to either drain resources — time, money, people — or to halt future innovation and a company’s ability to unlock new opportunities for growth. We’ve recently been working with a large retail client helping them tackle just that: by leveraging generative AI to take on one specific legacy modernization project, we’ve landed on something that we think can scale and support many other parts of the business.

What’s the context for this work?

The retailer’s depot ordering system is built on very old code: ObjectStar. This presented a particularly novel challenge. Not only was there a lack of expertise about the language — both within the organization and in the industry more broadly — there was also very little information online. This meant even the most established LLMs on the market didn’t have the necessary training to understand the code in even a basic, rudimentary way.

This didn’t mean it was impossible, however. ObjectStar is a rule-based language, and so, by leveraging generative AI’s ability to unpack patterns, we were able to draw out the business and domain logic of the code. In turn, this laid the foundation for modernization.

How did you actually do it?

Our earliest work was in the very early days of generative AI experimentation. It’s useful to note, for instance, that the Model Context Protocol (MCP), which has made such a big impact on the industry in 2025, wasn’t even a thing — connecting data sources to LLMs required much more intricate development work.

As mentioned above, ObjectStar isn’t a well-documented language. This meant we had to do more work modeling the existing architecture by constructing an abstract syntax tree, which allowed us to construct a clear picture of the structure of the ObjectStar source code. This could then be verified through what’s known as a traversal.

This was ultimately a proof of concept and was done on a relatively small scale — work was done locally and then moved to the client’s private cloud. However, as the domain extractor’s value became clear as a means of accelerating discovery and capturing requirements, the following project was done on a much larger scale and with a different technology stack.

What did you work on next?

The follow up project was more extensive, and this time on a distribution application. This ran on COBOL, not ObjectStar and was much larger: six million lines of code, compared to the earlier codebase, which consisted of one million lines.

Despite the size and scale of the project — both technically and in terms of its status inside the organization — there were a number of things that helped us. First, we were using Azure rather than the client’s private cloud: this was somewhat easier to use and gave us the benefit of a number of features that obviously weren’t available in the client’s cloud environment. COBOL was also a language that was more familiar to LLMs — although it’s not a language widely used today, there is much more information available on which most leading LLMs have been trained compared to ObjectStar.

Given the availability of other models — because of the maturity of the marketplace — we were also able to do a number of experiments that built on our earlier experiences. For instance, we compared the performance of GPT 4.0 and 4.1 and found 4.1 delivered considerably better results.

In turn this allowed us to develop a much more sophisticated solution to our earlier PoC. For instance, given time constraints we were previously unable to develop chatbots that would make interaction easy for client SMEs and developers. What’s more, chatbots could also be tailored to different personas — like, for instance, business analyst, product manager or software engineer. This meant that the AI’s responses to questions about the COBOL codebase and the system design could be more relevant and useful to whoever was asking them.

Finally, we also incorporated substantially more monitoring into our technology stack for this second piece of work. Earlier, we used somewhat rudimentary logs for system monitoring, but for the second project we were able to leverage Langfuse. This was important in helping us ensure system reliability and better optimize it over time.

What did you learn and what was the impact for the client?

The benefit for the client wasn’t just accelerated legacy modernization — this work ultimately set a template for how other parts of the organization could use generative AI. Crucially it gave client stakeholders confidence that generative AI initiatives could have considerable impact — it’s difficult to understate the value of this, especially when leaders are setting priorities and expectations (and, of course, budgets).

One of the most significant lessons was the importance of change management and bringing people with you. SME insight was critical to the success of this work — we were not, after all, simply automating legacy modernization. Ensuring those people are comfortable and understand the role the technology is playing — complementary and augmentative rather than a replacement — is vital.

What’s next?

We’re continuing to demonstrate the value of AI in a number of other parts of the organization. We’re seeing our legacy modernization projects informing similar work done in other parts of the organization, different teams using our insight to accelerate their own initiatives.

For instance, we’re using AI to improve MATLAB-based forecasting tools. By augmenting existing models with time series analysis, we’re trying to significantly extend the forecasting period from 28 days to a year — if successful, this will make commercial decision-making about stock and ordering much more effective.

We’re also doing work using AI to detect anomalous activity across the client’s networks and services — this is an important step in ensuring security — and exploring how AI can provide product teams with qualitative and quantitative insights to improve consumer perceptions of brand and quality.