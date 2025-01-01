Enable javascript in your browser for better experience. Need to know to enable it? Go here.
Modernizing for strategic success: Transforming mainframes to drive agility and growth

Legacy mainframe systems, once the foundation of operations, now often stifle innovation and growth. For organizations navigating complexity, rising costs, and the need for agility, the stakes have never been higher. Join Thoughtworks, in partnership with experts from Mechanical Orchard and Google, for a strategic session on next-generation mainframe modernization. Discover how embracing continuous evolution, AI-driven tools, and adaptable architectures is redefining modernization success.

 

This webinar will showcase practical strategies to balance risk and reward, shift from maintenance to innovation, and build IT systems designed for low-cost, ongoing change. Hear from industry leaders pioneering safer, smarter modernization approaches tailored to evolving business objectives. The future of agility, resilience, and growth starts with embracing change.

 

Who attended

 

Leaders interested in transforming legacy systems into engines of agility and growth through strategic mainframe modernization, AI-driven tools, and resilient, evolution-ready architectures.
 

Job titles may include CIO, COO, CTO, CIO, VP/SVP/Head of IT, Engineering, Cloud and other senior decision-makers.

Thoughtworks acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the land where we work and live, and their continued connection to Country. We pay our respects to Elders past and present. Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples were the world's first scientists, technologists, engineers and mathematicians. We celebrate the stories, culture and traditions of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Elders of all communities who also work and live on this land. 

 

As a company, we invite Thoughtworkers to be actively engaged in advancing reconciliation and strengthen their solidarity with the First Peoples of Australia. Since 2019, we have been working with Reconciliation Australia to formalize our commitment and take meaningful action to advance reconciliation. We invite you to review our Reconciliation Action Plan.