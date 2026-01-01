Truth. Tension. Transformation.

What if transformation isn't a project to be finished, but a capability to be built? The traditional model of project-based delivery no longer serves a business that's in perpetual motion. Join Thoughtworks and Mechanical Orchard for Unfinished Business, a candid conversation for leaders on building the systems and mindset required for continuous evolution.

This event provides a forum for peer-to-peer exchange among senior leaders. We’re skipping the slide deck to make room for what matters most: an honest, open dialogue about the real challenges and opportunities in mainframe modernization. The focus will be on your collective experiences, the core challenges you face and the strategies that are proving effective in leading through constant change.